Joseph Dennis Ryan
1946 - 2020
Joseph Dennis Ryan

Louisville - 74, passed away September 8, 2020 at Baptist Health. He was born March 22, 1946 in Lebanon, KY to the late Joseph Daniel and Florence Elder Ryan.

He worked as a railroad engineer at CSX in Louisville, Tampa, and Charlotte until retirement and proudly served his country in the Army.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Grimes Ryan; a son, Michael Ryan; a daughter, April Donaldson (William); beloved step-sons, Hal Riedling (Kate Kolb), Patrick Riedling (John Aganon); seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; siblings, Mary Lou (Dennis), Ann (Steve), Janice (Tim), Larry (Mary), Jim (Beth), John (Patricia); sister-in-laws, Terry (Fred), Rosie, Martha (Brian), Dotty (Chuck); and a host of adored nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Visitation will be 2:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
