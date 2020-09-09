Joseph Dennis Ryan
Louisville - 74, passed away September 8, 2020 at Baptist Health. He was born March 22, 1946 in Lebanon, KY to the late Joseph Daniel and Florence Elder Ryan.
He worked as a railroad engineer at CSX in Louisville, Tampa, and Charlotte until retirement and proudly served his country in the Army.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Grimes Ryan; a son, Michael Ryan; a daughter, April Donaldson (William); beloved step-sons, Hal Riedling (Kate Kolb), Patrick Riedling (John Aganon); seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; siblings, Mary Lou (Dennis), Ann (Steve), Janice (Tim), Larry (Mary), Jim (Beth), John (Patricia); sister-in-laws, Terry (Fred), Rosie, Martha (Brian), Dotty (Chuck); and a host of adored nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be 2:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
.