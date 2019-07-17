Services
Joseph "Danny" Dishman

Sellersburg, Indiana formerly of Louisville - 85, entered eternal life on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. While being deployed, Danny played on a traveling baseball team and was a Morris Code Operator. He retired from the Louisville Fire Department after 42 years of service and a previous member of the Jefferson Street Baptist Church. Danny was an avid bowler and gambler. He was preceded in death by his parents; Byron and Artie Dishman, step-father; Rufus Brown, two brothers; Byron Dishman and Ronnie Brown. Surviving are his loving wife of 61 years, Sue Dishman, Sellersburg, son; Tony (Marie) Dishman, sister; Lois Devasier, Louisville, grandchildren; Joseph (Ashton) Dishman-USAF, Ricky Terry, great-grandchildren; Abigale and Josefina, sister-in-laws; Jean Ballinger, Anne Marie (Jim) Miller, Evelyn Adkins, Opal Brown, Norma Dishman and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held 1PM Saturday, July 27th at the Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg. Visitation will be Saturday from 10AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Salvation Army Indiana Division, 6060 Castleway West Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250 or Hosparus of Southern Indiana, 502 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany, Indiana 47150 or J.B. Ogle Animal Shelter, 201 Willinger Lane, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130. Online condolences can be made at www.garrfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 17, 2019
