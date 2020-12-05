Joseph Donald Wise
LOUISVILLE - Joseph Donald Wise, Louisville - age 90, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was born May 22, 1930 to Minnie and Garland Wise. He is preceded in death by his parents and beloved only sister Velma Robertson. He grew up in Highland Park where he was motivated as a young boy to succeed and worked several jobs. He was a grocery delivery boy, a soda clerk, a caddie for L&N golf course, a shoe repair boy and worked at Gamble Bros furniture company with his father. And in his free time he would go to the racetrack where he became an excellent handicapper. He went to St. Xavier High School where he was captain of the baseball team. He went on to graduate from the University of Louisville as an Engineer. He married Imelda May Kempf 67 years ago on December 26, 1953. After being drafted in the Army he qualified for Officers Training School and was a distinguished military graduate finishing as a Lieutenant. He served 3 years in the Army with his initial assignment as Assistant Commandant of the NCO academy in Germany. After coming home from Germany with 2 babies in tow, he set his eye on GE and went on to serve in the Army reserve for 20 years retiring as Major. He worked at GE for 24 years as an engineer with the refrigeration division retiring as building Manager. He went on to work in manufacturing for Singer Furniture and Raytheon in Atlanta, Columbus, and South Carolina before retiring. He continued his love for handicapping the horses and was an avid golfer in retirement. Not a scratch golfer but there is a closet full of lucite and glass bowls from his winnings. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children DeAnn Kirgan, Connie Metzler(Bob), Vennie Brotzge(Joe), and David Wise(Vicki) and 4 grandchildren Melissa Metzler(Jon Davis), Mary Crae Brotzge, Amanda(Jason) Schreck, Leslie(Ian) Fielding, 6 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death; son in law Donnie Kirgan and grandchild Heather Kirgan Ross. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Church, 3938 Popular Level Road on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 10:00 am. Highland Funeral Home will have a memory wall at www.highlandsfuneralhome.com
. Gifts of remembrance can be made to Ronald McDonald House, Dementia Society of America
, or Parkinson's Foundation.