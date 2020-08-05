1/1
Joseph E. "Joby" Dosch Jr.

Joseph "Joby" E. Dosch Jr.

New Albany - Joseph "Joby" E. Dosch Jr., 84, of New Albany passed away August 4, 2020 at Baptist Health Floyd. He was born on February 8, 1936 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Joseph E. Sr. and Miriam Gohmann Dosch.

He was a Airman 2nd Class in the Air Reserve and a member of Good Shephard Catholic Church. He was co-owner of McClure-Dosch Associates and was in sales with DMI Furniture for over 28 years. He was a avid boater (Touch Of Class I & II), was a model airplane enthusiast and enjoyed traveling with his wife. He loved life and enjoyed living it to the fullest. He was a spectacular salesman who won many awards throughout his career, which include a brand new Cadillac.

One could say, he never met a stranger and would do anything for you. He was truly one of a kind!

Joby was a wonderful husband and fantastic father. He will be greatly missed by all.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Dosch and by his grandparents, Charles and Sally Vernia Gohmann.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Janet Celebrezze Dosch; children, Kimberly (Michael) Priest, Chris (Julie) Dosch and Melissa (Gregory) Duncan; ten grandchildren; one great-grandson; a sister, Susan M. Foreman; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside service will be private on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Kraft Graceland Memorial Park, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Rauch Center. Friends and family may sign his online guestbook at www.kraftfs.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
8129812410
