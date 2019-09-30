|
Joseph Earl Blair
Louisville - Joseph Earl Blair, Sr., 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
He was born on April 4, 1928 in Louisville,Ky. He is preceded in death by his beloved Wife, Thelma Agnes Blair, and his Sons, Joseph E. Blair, Jr. and Rickie E. Blair.
Joseph is survived by his Sons, Dennis M. Blair (Virnel) and Steven E. Blair (Jerri), Grandchildren, Regina Blair Thornton, Douglass Blair, Traci Blair and Lindsey Blair Adkison (Josh), and a multitude of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, October 2nd at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive) A memorial mass will be held on Friday, October 4th at 10 am at Holy Family Catholic Church (3926 Poplar Level Rd.) with a graveside service to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019