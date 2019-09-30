Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
3926 Poplar Level Rd.
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Joseph Earl Blair Obituary
Joseph Earl Blair

Louisville - Joseph Earl Blair, Sr., 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

He was born on April 4, 1928 in Louisville,Ky. He is preceded in death by his beloved Wife, Thelma Agnes Blair, and his Sons, Joseph E. Blair, Jr. and Rickie E. Blair.

Joseph is survived by his Sons, Dennis M. Blair (Virnel) and Steven E. Blair (Jerri), Grandchildren, Regina Blair Thornton, Douglass Blair, Traci Blair and Lindsey Blair Adkison (Josh), and a multitude of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, October 2nd at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive) A memorial mass will be held on Friday, October 4th at 10 am at Holy Family Catholic Church (3926 Poplar Level Rd.) with a graveside service to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
