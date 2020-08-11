1/1
Joseph Edward "Joey" Feger
1984 - 2020
Joseph Edward "Joey" Feger

Louisville - Joseph Edward "Joey" Feger, 35, beloved son of Daniel & Jo Ann Feger and Kathy Feger & Larry Seeley, passed away suddenly from a brief illness on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Baptist Health of Louisville.

Joey was born December 20, 1984 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Joey was a graduate of St. Xavier and was a LPN and had a caregiver's heart as he cared for many. Joey loved animals and Taco Bell.

Left to cherish his memory in addition to his parents are his grandmother, Ethel Shephard; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Joey is very much loved and will be missed.

All services are private.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Joey's honor to the Humane Society of Kentucky.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
5023661481
