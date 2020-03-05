|
|
Joseph Edward "Butch" Hayden III
Louisville - Joseph Edward "Butch" Hayden III, 71 passed 27 Feb 2020. He was a US Navy Vietnam Veteran. Born 12 Apr 1948 in Louisville, KY. He is survived by daughter, Anissa"Nay Nay, Muffy" Hayden, Schwinns Joseph Lloyd Hayden (Kelly) and JeRoy Edward Hayden (Jessie), the Love of his life Elveria Brown and stepsons Antonio Lee and Tyrus Lamont Dennis. Visitation 4:00-8:00 PM Thursday 05 Mar 2020 at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church 2973 Wilson Ave 40211. Funeral services 11:00 am Friday 06 Mar 2020 with burial in Fort Knox at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery.
Spring Valley Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Hayden family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020