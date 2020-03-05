Services
Spring Valley Funeral & Cremation - Louisville
719 East Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40202
502-742-8016
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hayden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Edward "Butch" Hayden Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Edward "Butch" Hayden Iii Obituary
Joseph Edward "Butch" Hayden III

Louisville - Joseph Edward "Butch" Hayden III, 71 passed 27 Feb 2020. He was a US Navy Vietnam Veteran. Born 12 Apr 1948 in Louisville, KY. He is survived by daughter, Anissa"Nay Nay, Muffy" Hayden, Schwinns Joseph Lloyd Hayden (Kelly) and JeRoy Edward Hayden (Jessie), the Love of his life Elveria Brown and stepsons Antonio Lee and Tyrus Lamont Dennis. Visitation 4:00-8:00 PM Thursday 05 Mar 2020 at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church 2973 Wilson Ave 40211. Funeral services 11:00 am Friday 06 Mar 2020 with burial in Fort Knox at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery.

Spring Valley Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Hayden family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -