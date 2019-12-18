Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph Edward Meneese Obituary
Joseph Edward Meneese

Louisville - 18, 2019 passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

He is survived by his mother, Nija Meneese; father, Douglas Bass Jr.; grandparents, Terese Allen, Cecelia and William Meneese; siblings Nicolas, Trevonte and Deionte Meneese, Antonio Edwards, a host of family and friends.

Visitation: 9am-11am Monday, December 23, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at 11am, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019
