Joseph Edward Meneese
Louisville - 18, 2019 passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
He is survived by his mother, Nija Meneese; father, Douglas Bass Jr.; grandparents, Terese Allen, Cecelia and William Meneese; siblings Nicolas, Trevonte and Deionte Meneese, Antonio Edwards, a host of family and friends.
Visitation: 9am-11am Monday, December 23, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at 11am, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019