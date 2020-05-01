Joseph Edward Wheeler



1927-2020



Joseph Edward Wheeler died on April 25, 2020 at the age of 92.



Joe was genuine Louisville....a 1945 graduate of duPont Manual High School, a WW II U.S. Navy veteran, a semi-professional baseball player, a Mason, a 54-year member of Kosair Shrine, a world-class storyteller and a cabinet maker. He earned his livelihood as an independent grocer and later as a manufacturer of coal-mining filtration products. He knew how to pick a good side of beef, a good piece of wood, and a good bourbon.



Joe was the son of Clarence and Eulah Wheeler, both deceased. He married Verna Lee Wilding (deceased), and their children are Vicki Simmons (Randy) and Michael Wheeler. In time he married Patricia Barnes Furgason of Owensboro. Her children are Thomas Furgason (Jennifer) and Anne Furgason deBecker (Philip). The melded grandchildren are Rebecca Simmons Russell, Erin Simmons, Alexandra Wheeler, Matthew Wheeler, and Nicole Wheeler, William deBecker, Teeghan and Hattie Leach, Emery and Lily Furgason. Joe was proud to have two great-grandsons, Ian and Grant Russell.



When Joe and "Trish" bought Maplewood Hill on the outskirts of Louisville, he built and/or supervised replacement of the cabinets, concrete, commodes and brick walls. Over the years they added zest to the lawn, the pond and the neighborhood. Joe was the neighborhood patriarch presiding over parties and adventures. He was the best friend most of us will ever know. His annual Thanksgiving gathering brought all the children and grandchildren and assorted cousins for a weekend of family and good food.



In 2014, Joe 'lost' a leg - but neither his spirit nor determination. He exuded resilience and optimism, in equal measure. His simple Saturday "sausage, biscuit and gravy" breakfast that started for the men of the church expanded to the neighborhood, the county, and beyond. Even the mayor attended. Above all he was a good man, a gracious host and a loyal friend. Joe was active in the Eastwood Methodist Church and was a dedicated friend of Bill W. Among his favorite activities were attending monthly lunches with his Manual classmates, and annual Navy reunions of the U.S.S. Takelma AFT 113. In 2018 he was selected, and attended, the Bluegrass "honor flight" to Washington, D.C.



In time, Joe's ashes will be interred in the places of his heart.... and family and friends may gather, dressed finely, on the Maplewood Hill lawn - and raise a glass, or a rib, to this charming, resourceful man.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Joe's memory to Kosair Charities.









