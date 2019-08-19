Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
4211 Jim Hawkins Dr.
Louisville, KY
Burial
Following Services
Resthaven Memorial Park
Joseph F. Burba Obituary
Joseph F. Burba

Louisville - Joseph F. Burba, 84, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. He retired from Henry Vogt Machine Company.

His parents Felix and Beatrice Burba, three sisters, Valinda Greenwell (Ray), Mary Rita Greenwell (Phillip), and Helen Cecil (Chuck) precede Joseph in death.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of fifty-eight years, Betty Wheatley Burba, two sons, Tony (Tracy), Rick (Dawn), and four grandchildren, Hannah, Trent, Tess, Nikki.

A funeral mass will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10am at St. Luke Catholic Church, 4211 Jim Hawkins Dr. Louisville, Kentucky 40229, with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-8pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral home in Okolona. Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 19, 2019
