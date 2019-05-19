Services
Joseph Francis "Frankie Pot" Abell Sr.

Joseph Francis "Frankie Pot" Abell Sr. Obituary
Joseph Francis "Frankie Pot" Abell, Sr.

Lebanon - died Friday, May 17, 2019. He is survived by sons, Frank Abell, Jr. (Carol), of Louisville and Don Abell, of Lebanon; daughters, Pam Hill (Tom), of Lexington, Kim Abell, of Louisville, Anne Conatser (John), of Nicholasville, and Patti Keeling (Doug), of Lexington.

Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Augustine Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 p.m. Monday at Bosley Funeral Home. www.bosleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019
