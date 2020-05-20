Joseph Francis Peck
Please contact Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, at 502-459-3800 in regard to the late Joseph Francis Peck, formerly known as Harold F. Peck, Jr. The funeral home is seeking to contact next of kin.
Please contact Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, at 502-459-3800 in regard to the late Joseph Francis Peck, formerly known as Harold F. Peck, Jr. The funeral home is seeking to contact next of kin.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020.