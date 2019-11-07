Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Joseph Franklin Johnson

Joseph Franklin Johnson

LOUISVILLE - 78, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

He was a member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church, retired from International Harvester and Army Veteran.

He was survived by his wife, Jerlean Johnson; children, Junice, Jawanda and Jolean Johnson.

Visitation: 5pm-8pm Monday, November 11, 2019 at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 2325 Osage Ave. Funeral : 11am Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the church, burial; 10am Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in KY Veterans.

Arrangements entrusted A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
