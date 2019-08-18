|
|
Joseph Frederick (Fred) Nett J.D.
Louisville - JOSEPH FREDERICK (FRED) NETT, J.D., died unexpectedly at home on August 5, 2019 of a heart attack. On May 15 of this year, he reached three quarters of a century on this planet.
There is no simple description to define Fred. He was loved and/or respected by many, even by those he could provoke. He was son, sibling, husband, uncle to many children whether related or not, and a good friend. He was a man of great personal integrity, and was kind, playful, curious, thoughtful, persistent, courageous, and (usually after intense research) amazingly correct most of the time.
He loved and respected nature as evidenced by beautiful gardens he designed and nurtured at home. He greatly enjoyed just being outdoors, as well as camping, hiking, white water rafting, caving and exploring whatever and wherever. Fred always wanted to find what was "just around the next bend…" He also appreciated much about the built environment, and music brought great joy to his life.
He was #3 of the twelve children of Agnita Bryan and Carl Raymond Nett. All of them graduated from Holy Family School, conveniently located directly across the street from the home their dad constructed. He completed high school at St X., as did nine of his brothers. He and several brothers are graduates of Bellarmine where Fred majored in philosophy. His plan was to complete a doctorate in philosophy at Notre Dame. However, due to his conviction that the war in Vietnam was not a just war, he refused the draft, and was sentenced to time in jail and federal prison. Unable to fulfill that academic goal, the course of his life changed dramatically.
Fred was a passionate lifelong learner, always wanting to soak up more and more information. His appreciation of the value of books to civilization is legendary to many. This desire for new knowledge led him, at the age of 44, to enroll in the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law, primarily because he found the law "so interesting". He earned his law degree over four years (with the help of many peanut butter and jelly sandwiches) while working full time in challenging supervisory positions.
Fred worked in many departments in the City of Louisville, retiring in 2004 after 20 plus years. However, his commitment to neighborhood, city and the world led to decades of "work" in support of numerous organizations and causes. Those included but were not limited to: the Fellowship of Reconciliation; Old Louisville, Limerick, and Garvin Gate neighborhood groups; the Kentucky Civil Liberties Union; the Veritas Society for elder learning at Bellarmine (where some classes will likely be more subdued, discussions shorter without him); the Louisville Historical League; and Kentucky Public Retirees.
Going before Fred were his parents, Agnita and Carl, and his brothers Paul, Ron, Tom, Bill and Pat. Left to carry on his memory are his wife of 46 years, Rose Grenough; his only sister, Mary Elizabeth Bloemer (#11) and brothers Carl Anthony (Barbara), Kenny (Mary Beth), Mike (Kathy), David (Martha), Danny; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
To honor this one-and-only Fred, contributions to a non-profit of your choice or to one of the following would be welcomed: the Louisville Chapter of the Fellowship of Reconciliation; St. William Church, Peace and Justice Outreach; La Casita Center or another organization supporting immigrants.
In keeping with Fred's wishes, a celebration of his life will take place in the future.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019