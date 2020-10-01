Joseph Guy Hagan, Jr.Louisville - HAGAN, Jr., Joseph Guy, of Louisville, passed away on September 28, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was weeks shy of his highly-anticipated 90th birthday. Born in Loretto, KY to Joseph Guy, Sr. and Adelaide Logsdon Hagan on October 21, 1930, he was the oldest of nine children. The foundation of faith and family laid by his loving parents would influence his life's decisions.He earned his BA in philosophy in 1953 from St. Mary's College, KY, and continued graduate studies in theology at St. Meinrad Seminary, IN. His commitment to Holy Mother Church was unwavering. His generosity of spirit and ability to make others feel valued set him apart.In 1958, Joe Guy wed Merwyn Matthews. For 62 years, their shared Catholic faith provided the light necessary to forge an enduring marriage and a commitment to their family.In 1965, he opened his own real estate company, eventually becoming a Century 21 franchisee and CEO of Century 21 Joe Guy Hagan Realtors. His professionalism was highly regarded. At the time of his death, he was nearing the completion of his residential development, Willowgate. It was a labor of love.Joe Guy served as Director of the National Association of Realtors, President of the Kentucky Association of Realtors, was named Louisville Realtor of the Year, Kentucky Realtor of the Year, and was a member of Omega Tau Rho. He was a longtime board member of Dismas Charities of Louisville, received their Oscar E. Fussenegger, Jr. Award, and served on the Board of Directors of St. Meinrad Seminary. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a faithful steward of St. Margaret Mary Parish for almost 50 years.He was predeceased by his parents; daughter, Kimberly Marie; son-in-law, Gregory Faltin; brother, Bill Hagan; sisters, Madelyn Kenney and Martha McGaw.Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Merwyn; daughters, Karen Bauer (Greg), Krista Faltin (Paul Elpers), and Karla Hagan (Jack Arnold); grandchildren, Elliott (Emily), Noah (Asa), and Angelica Bauer; Sophia and Sehr Faltin; Ethan and Evan Tomlinson; and great-grandchild, Ezekiel Gregory Bauer; brothers, Harry (Katsy), Jim (Linda), and John (Carolyn) Hagan; sisters, Madonna Karrer and Betty Bowman; sisters-in-law, Ruth Hagan, Marlyn Brian (Joe), Maleita Wise (Joe), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.Due to the risk of Covid, there will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY, 40222, on Monday, October 5th at 10am. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Dismas Charities of Louisville, 2500 South Seventh Street, Louisville, KY, 40208, or to St. Meinrad Seminary, 200 Hill Drive, St. Meinrad, Indiana, 47577."Well done, good and faithful servant." Mathew 25:23