Joseph H. Frederick, Jr.
Louisville - Joseph H. Frederick, Jr., 85 of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and a patient gentleman of great generosity and strong faith. He served in the US Army in the 101st and 82nd Airborne. He was the owner of Frederick Roofing Company since 1966 and he was a member of St. Martha Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph H. Frederick, Sr. and Mary Catherine Frederick.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carole Lee Frederick, his daughters, Deanna Wise (Doug) and Jeanine Kuchenbrod, his sons, Joe Frederick, III (Tracy), George Frederick (Cindy) and Mike Frederick, 18 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, three sisters, Frankie Schwartz, Therese Wheatley and Mary Frederick and two brothers, Ed and John Frederick.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 12pm-6pm at Highlands Family Owned Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral Mass will be Monday at 10am at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Ln, Louisville, KY 40218, with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Expressions of Sympathy can be made to Kosair Charities.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020