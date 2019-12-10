Services
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Joseph H. Perry Jr.

Joseph H. Perry Jr. Obituary
Joseph H. Perry, Jr.

Cecilia - Joseph Henry Perry, Jr., 71 of Cecilia, died Monday, December 9, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

He was a native of Parish, NY, served in the U.S. Army and was a retired Teacher from Hardin County Schools. He was an Apiarist.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Maynard Perry and his parents, Joseph Perry Sr. and Evelyn Sullivan Perry.

He is survived by three sons, Todd (Heidi) Perry of Alpharetta, GA, Matthew (Ginger) Perry of Upton and Mark (April) Perry of Louisville; his fiance, Patsy Nugent of Big Clifty and her children, Tara (Nelson) Lafferty-Blakeman and Michael (Felicia) Nugent; his siblings, Michael (Connie) Perry of Paducah, Barbara (Curt) Olney of Bowling Green, Elizabeth Pidkaminy and David (Annette) Perry all of Parish, NY and Margaret "Peggy" (Larry) Parshley of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren, Tyler Perry, Alexandra Perry, Kiley Perry, Clay Perry, Ava Breann Perry, Ethan Perry and Jack Perry and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home with Rev. Shannon McCubbin officiating.

Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of Contributions to Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky, 2440 Grinstead Drive, Louisville, KY 40204 or at [email protected]

Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
