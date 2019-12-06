Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Resources
1958 - 2019
Joseph Harris Melton Iii Obituary
Joseph Harris Melton, III

Louisville - age 61, passed away on November 30, 2019. Joe was born on November 10, 1958 to the late Joseph II and Janet Melton.

Joe was born into the arms of Joseph Melton Jr. and Jan Melton on November 10, 1958. He attended the University of Kentucky and swiftly begin working in the Melton Food Mart chain of grocery stores. He married the beautiful Cathy Harper in November of 1984. Working his entire life for Melton Food Marts, Joe took ownership of his first store in 1995 at Old Shep and Outer Loop where he converted office space in the backroom to a fully functioning apartment to live out of. Joe was known for his love of fishing, motorsports, and his admiration of the Amish lifestyle.

Joe is survived by his wife, Cathy Melton; children, Joseph IV and Sara Melton; brother, Brad Melton; sisters, Kathy Cheatham (Wayne), and Robin Vincent (Doug).

Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1-8 PM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Chron's and Colitis Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
