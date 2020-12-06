1/1
Joseph Herbert "Herb" Hutchins
1937 - 2020
Louisville - Herb Hutchins, age 83, died Saturday, December 5, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 31, 1937 in Loretto. He was a retired employee of C. Lee Cook - Dover Corporation with 48 years of service. He was a member of Ascension Catholic Church and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly Hutchins; Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Sarah Greenwell Hutchins, two daughters, Renee Wood (Brian) and Lisa Stargle (Jim); two granddaughters, Dalton and Taylor; one stepson, Keith Logsdon (Peggy); two step-granddaughters, Carolyn and Nancy; one sister, Christine Lanham (Robert); one brother, Howard Hutchins (Sarah).

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Ascension Catholic Church, 4600 Lynnbrook Drive, Louisville. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Cemetery.

Private visitation will be held 1-5 PM Tuesday and 9 am - 11 am Wednesday at Ascension Catholic Church. Mattingly Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital,

501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / donors@stjude.org




Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
December 6, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
