Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. James Episcopal Church
401 LaGrange Road
PeWee Valley, KY
Joseph Howard Dosker Sr.


1953 - 2019
Joseph Howard Dosker Sr. Obituary
Joseph Howard Dosker, Sr.

LOUISVILLE - Joseph Howard Dosker, Sr., peacefully passed on September 21, 2019 with his family by his side. Joe was born on October 10, 1953 to Cornelius Dosker, Jr. and Joan Specht Dosker in Louisville, KY. He was a graduate of Eastern High School and the University of Kentucky and a member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity. Joe worked for Dosker Forest Products and Burdorf Kessler. He was an avid Wildcat fan, garderner (known for Joe-Basco), fisherman, hunter will be remembered as the "Fossil-Man".

He is preceded in death by his son, Joseph Howard "Jay" Dosker, Jr., his father Cornelius and brother, John.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Lucy (Palmer-Ball) Dosker; daughter, Katherine C. Dosker; mother, Joan Dosker; brothers, Cornelius D. Dosker, III and William L. Dosker; mother-in-law, Mary M. Palmer-Ball and brother-in-law, Ben V. Palmer-Ball, Jr. and his grand-dog, Dixie.

Memorial service will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. James Episcopal Church, 401 LaGrange Road, PeWee Valley, KY with a reception to follow. Private burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 West Chestnut St., Lou., KY 40202
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019
