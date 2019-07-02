|
|
Joseph "Todd" Israel Green
Louisville - 23, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Todd was preceded in death by his parents, James P. and Dr. Judith E. Green.
He was a member of St Stephen Church, Okolona Challengers Special Olympics Baseball League, Louisville Flyers Special Olympics Track Club, and he loved to cheer on his favorite teams: U of L, Central High School, Westside Track Club and Northeast Striders.
He is survived by his siblings, Jessica E. Green (Dwayne), Jacqueline D. Smith (Corey), Joy E., Jillian C., Jo Anna R., Jennifer N., Jeremy K., Jordan M., Jeffrey S., Jonathan K., James T., and Joshua E. Green, A. J. and Marcus Kimbrough; stepmother, Vanessa G. Green and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation: 10am -12pm Friday, July 5, 2019 at St. Stephen Church, 1018 So. 15th Street, with funeral service to follow at noon and burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons,1300 W. Chestnut St
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 2, 2019