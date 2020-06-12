Joseph Jackson "Jack" Blincoe
Louisville - Joseph Jackson "Jack" Blincoe, 91 passed away Thursday, June 11th, 2020.
He was born January 15, 1929 in Louisville to the late Glessie (Edelen) and Wm. Paul Blincoe, Sr., the third of five sons. For many decades, they all loved playing musical instruments and making music together for family gatherings and small public events.
While a junior at St. Xavier High School, Jack joined the U.S. Air Force, served in World War II, and was stationed in the Philippines. Following his tour of duty, he received his St. X diploma (Class of 1948) and attended Western KY University and U of L. In 1952, he married Doris 'Jean' Day. They were very active members of St. Pius X Catholic Church (now St. John Paul II) for 60 years.
Jack was a paper sales representative for many years and retired from The Courier-Journal. He had a passion for flying small planes and earned his pilot's license at Bowman Field in Louisville. As a proud veteran, he was elated and moved by the opportunity to travel to Washington, DC in 2009 with the Honor Flight of the Bluegrass. He was also an active member of Knights of Columbus Bishop Spalding Council and American Legion Highland Post.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Dr. William, Dr. Randall and Maurice.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 67 years, Doris 'Jean' Blincoe, and his children; sons Bob (Cheri) and Thom (Ed Buchart); daughters Kathy Irby (Jim) and Karen Kushner; grandchildren Penny Blincoe Lane, Jimmy Irby (Tamie), Kelly Irby Shaaber (Chris) and Tony Barrett (Anne); and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother Ben (Jo) and sisters-in-law Joyce Blincoe and Margaret (Day) Graf.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. His funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. John Paul II, 3521 Goldsmith Lane. Cremation has been chosen.
Memorial gifts may be given to Mass of the Air and Hosparus Health of Louisville. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.