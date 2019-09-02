Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000


Joseph Jones Obituary


Louisville - Entered into rest on Monday, September 2nd.

He was an Army veteran. Joe had been a service manager for Ken Towery Firestone and Goodyear.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, L.C. Yates and Jake Jones; a sister, Helen Yates; and two grandchildren, Ricky Leach and Jamie Wade.

Joe is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sarah Jones; seven children, Larry Jones (Vicki), Sarah Zimmerman (Eddie), Mary Stevenson (Chuck), Charlie Jones (Cheryl), Susie Leach, Karen Wade (Mike) and Brenda Hillenbrand (Jim); 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Tom Jones (Peggy), Joe Jones (Martha) and Sam Jones; and two sisters, Lillian Albertson and Hattie Spalding (Bernard).

His funeral mass will be on Friday at 11am at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4005 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, on Thursday from 12 noon until 8 pm and Friday from 9 am until 10:30 am.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to his church on memory of Joe Jones.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019
