|
|
Joseph "Joe" Kendrick Mudd
Mount Eden - Joseph "Joe" Kendrick Mudd, 87, of Mount Eden, died on Wednesday, the 6th day of March, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. Born in Marion County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late James and Julia Bevins Mattingly Mudd. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp, where he received the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with two stars, and United Nations Service Medal. He was a member of Church of Annunciation. He retired with over 30 years of service with General Electric. Well known for his green thumb, he enjoyed gardening and he also loved to watch The University of Kentucky Wildcats play basketball and football.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over forty-six years, Elizabeth Ann Ballard Mudd, four brothers, two sisters, and two grandchildren Christopher Shane Mudd and Richard Morgan Mudd.
His survivors include his son, Joseph R. Mudd and his wife, Debbie of Shelbyville; daughter Lisa Marie Mudd of Louisville; son, Stuart Mudd and his wife, Lori, of Shepherdsville; daughter Ann Mudd Palmer and her husband, Joe, of Shelbyville; five sisters, Kate Mattingly, Lib Browning, Trudy Strickland, Mary Mudd, and Bernie Thompson; his six grandchildren, Sarah, Hannah, Shelby, Emily, Lily, Joseph; and his five great-grandchildren.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:00 A.M., Monday, the 11thday of March, 2019, at the Church of the Annunciation in Shelbyville, with the Reverend Michael Tobin celebrating. Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M., until 7:00 P.M., Sunday, 10 March 2019, with a prayer service at 7:00P.M. at Hall-Taylor Funeral home of Shelbyville. Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of contributions to and Mass of the Air. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 9, 2019