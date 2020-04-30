Joseph Kenneth "Kenny" DeSpain
1943 - 2020
Joseph Kenneth "Kenny" DeSpain, Jr.

Louisville - Joseph Kenneth "Kenny" DeSpain, Jr., 76, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home.

Born on July 21, 1943 in Louisville, Kenny was a son of the late Joseph K. DeSpain, Sr. and Hazel Carter DeSpain. He was a retired pipe fitter for Jeff Boat.

Kenny graduated from St. Xavier High School in 1961 and attended Bellarmine University. He was an Army veteran and a member of the Pipe Fitter's Union 522.

Kenny is survived by his longtime companion of 30 years, Carolyn Wimsatt; his brother, David DeSpain; niece, Dana and Scott Veatch and their children, Tatum and Sydney; nephew, David and Shane DeSpain and their children, Korbyn, Deklyn and Landyn.

Visitation and services are private under the direction of Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of Kenny's life will be held at a time when family and friends can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Program. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
