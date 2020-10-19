Joseph L. Corbett



Bardstown - A Bardstown resident, Mr. Joseph L. Corbett, age 76, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his residence. He was a former Owner, CEO, Civil Engineer for Young Construction and Engineering.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mrs. Mary "Carole" Thompson Corbett, 3 daughters, Amy Corbett, Marilyn (Rick) Hagan and Karen Corbett all of Bardstown, 2 brothers, Byron (Kay) Corbett and Ronald (Nathalie) Corbett both of Bardstown. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00am, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Thomas Catholic Church with Reverend Jason Harris celebrant. Interment will be in St. Thomas Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00-8:00pm with evening prayers and 8:30-10:30am Thursday at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, was in charge of arrangements.









