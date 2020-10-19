1/
Joseph L. Corbett
Joseph L. Corbett

Bardstown - A Bardstown resident, Mr. Joseph L. Corbett, age 76, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his residence. He was a former Owner, CEO, Civil Engineer for Young Construction and Engineering.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mrs. Mary "Carole" Thompson Corbett, 3 daughters, Amy Corbett, Marilyn (Rick) Hagan and Karen Corbett all of Bardstown, 2 brothers, Byron (Kay) Corbett and Ronald (Nathalie) Corbett both of Bardstown. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00am, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Thomas Catholic Church with Reverend Jason Harris celebrant. Interment will be in St. Thomas Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00-8:00pm with evening prayers and 8:30-10:30am Thursday at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, was in charge of arrangements.




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
