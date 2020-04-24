|
Joseph L. Mollohan
Louisville - Joseph L. Mollohan, 92, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 with his daughter Joyce by his side. Joseph (Joe) was born in Fenwick, WV and raised in Birch River WV along with his parents and brothers and sisters who all preceded him in death. Joe attended the University of Charleston, WV where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. He left WV, accompanied by his wife Athlyn, to come to Louisville, KY to attend the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary where he received both a Bachelor of Theology degree and Masters in Religions Education. Joe and his family then moved back to WV where he served as Minister to three different Baptist Churches.
Soon thereafter the family moved to Clarksville, IN Joe taught at Silver Creek High School, Sellersburg, IN. During his tenure at Silver Creek High School he earned a Master Degree in Administration and Counseling from Indiana University. He then proceeded to become Assistant Principal and Principal at Silver Creek High School until his retirement. During his time at Silver Creek High School he also served as the Minister to Baptist Churches in Shelbyville, IN and then at Uniontown Baptist Church, Uniontown IN from 1972 until his retirement in 1990.
Joe's passion was shared between his loving family, his love of his religion, traveling with family, hunting, fishing and watching sports on TV and in particular watching the West Virginia Mountaineers and the University of Louisville Cardinals play football and basketball.
Joe was a member of the Ministers Council, several Teachers and Administrators organizations, Masons and Westport Road Baptist Church.
Joe is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Athlyn and his daughter Sheila. He is survived by his daughter Joyce Steinfeld (James) and granddaughter Jacqueline Sherman (Eric).
The family would like to express a special thank you to Barbara Cart for the many years of loving and devoted care she gave to Joe. The family will always remember Barbara. The family also appreciates the care provided by Home Health Care Solutions, its' owner Brigette Duncan and her caregivers, Mildred and Capri, each of whom took wonderful care of Joe.
Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Kraft-Graceland Cemetery, New Albany, IN.
Arrangements under the direction of Pearson's.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the or Westport Road Baptist Church, Louisville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020