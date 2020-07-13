1/1
Joseph Ladd
Crestwood - Joseph Ladd, 84, of Crestwood, passed away at his residence Saturday July 11th, 2020. He was a stone mason by trade. He is survived by his wife Shirley "Sug"; son, Jody Ladd (Missy Pfiffer); grandson, J.T. Ladd; and granddaughter, Creighton Ladd. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Wednesday 12-3pm, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood with a Private Inurnment in Floydsburg Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hosparus of Louisville, or Oldham County Emergency Medical Services. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
