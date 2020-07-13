Joseph LaddCrestwood - Joseph Ladd, 84, of Crestwood, passed away at his residence Saturday July 11th, 2020. He was a stone mason by trade. He is survived by his wife Shirley "Sug"; son, Jody Ladd (Missy Pfiffer); grandson, J.T. Ladd; and granddaughter, Creighton Ladd. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Wednesday 12-3pm, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood with a Private Inurnment in Floydsburg Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hosparus of Louisville, or Oldham County Emergency Medical Services. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com