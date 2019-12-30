|
Joseph Lampkin, Jr.
Louisville - Joseph Lampkin, Jr., 88 passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
He was a retired Durkee Famous Foods employee and a former member of Sts. Simon & Jude Catholic Church.
Joseph was preceded in death by his daughter Dianne and wife Lottie.
Survivors include sons Joseph D. (Patricia), Mike (Sandy), Terry Joe (Bonnie) and Jamies L. (Sharon), sister Sissy Murphy, 2 granddaughters Lisa Lampkin and Ami Jo Lampkin and one great grandson Joey Lampkin.
Funeral service 10 Friday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Thursday.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020