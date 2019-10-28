|
Joseph Larry Hurst
Louisville - Joseph Larry Hurst, 81, passed away, October 27th, 2019.
Larry was a loving husband, father, and granddaddy. He was born in Bardstown, Ky, on September 22, 1938. He faithfully attended the Church of the Ascension. He loved the outdoors, watching the Reds and U of L Cardinals play on T.V., but most importantly he loved his family.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Collins Hurst and Thelma (Humphrey) Hurst; sister, Sue Nolley; and niece, Kimberly Sue Scott.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Catherine Bernice Hurst; sons, Joseph Gregory Hurst (Tracey), Thomas Jeffery Hurst; grandchildren, Stephanie, Jordan (Kyler), Dean, Autumn and Allison; great-grandchild, Jaylyn; nephews, Steven and Michael; aunt, Lillian Brewer; uncle, Reverend Donald Humphrey, as well as many cousins in Bardstown.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11:00 am at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Visitation will be from 4pm - 8pm Thursday, October 31 at the funeral home.
As an alternative to flowers, donations may be made to the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019