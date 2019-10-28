Services
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Larry Hurst


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Larry Hurst Obituary
Joseph Larry Hurst

Louisville - Joseph Larry Hurst, 81, passed away, October 27th, 2019.

Larry was a loving husband, father, and granddaddy. He was born in Bardstown, Ky, on September 22, 1938. He faithfully attended the Church of the Ascension. He loved the outdoors, watching the Reds and U of L Cardinals play on T.V., but most importantly he loved his family.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Collins Hurst and Thelma (Humphrey) Hurst; sister, Sue Nolley; and niece, Kimberly Sue Scott.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Catherine Bernice Hurst; sons, Joseph Gregory Hurst (Tracey), Thomas Jeffery Hurst; grandchildren, Stephanie, Jordan (Kyler), Dean, Autumn and Allison; great-grandchild, Jaylyn; nephews, Steven and Michael; aunt, Lillian Brewer; uncle, Reverend Donald Humphrey, as well as many cousins in Bardstown.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11:00 am at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Visitation will be from 4pm - 8pm Thursday, October 31 at the funeral home.

As an alternative to flowers, donations may be made to the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now