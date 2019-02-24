|
|
Joseph "Joe" Lee Risinger
Louisville - Joseph "Joe" Lee Risinger, 87, entered into rest on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Risinger; He was a member of Zoneton Lodge 964; He is survived by his children, Patsy Ann Franklin, Rosalee Franklin (Pete), Bill Risinger (Cheryl), Wanda Franklin, Tony Risinger (Cheryl), Marilyn Loy (Barry); Brother, Jerry Risinger; 11- grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; His funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 12noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with burial to follow at Coral Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 3-8pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019