Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
For more information about
Joseph Risinger
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
Joseph Lee "Joe" Risinger


Joseph Lee "Joe" Risinger Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Lee Risinger

Louisville - Joseph "Joe" Lee Risinger, 87, entered into rest on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Risinger; He was a member of Zoneton Lodge 964; He is survived by his children, Patsy Ann Franklin, Rosalee Franklin (Pete), Bill Risinger (Cheryl), Wanda Franklin, Tony Risinger (Cheryl), Marilyn Loy (Barry); Brother, Jerry Risinger; 11- grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; His funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 12noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with burial to follow at Coral Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 3-8pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
