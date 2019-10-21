Resources
Joseph Leo Jamison

Joseph Leo Jamison Obituary
Joseph Leo Jamison

Louisville - Joseph Leo Jamison, 91 of Louisville passed away on October 19, 2019. Leo was born in Louisville on December 13, 1927 to the late John and Mary Jamison. He retired from Philip Morris and was a member of Incarnation Catholic Church. He was also a veteran of the US Army. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny and George Jamison and one sister, Gertrude Berger.

He is survived by his wife of 56 1/2 years, Betty Jamison, two children Maria Rader and Timothy Jamison and four grandchildren, Jack, Alex, Natalie, and Abby. He is also survived by one brother, Albert Jamison ( Clara ).

His body has been donated to U of L school of medicine and per his request there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in his name.

A memorial mass will be held in his honor on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 10am at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace, Louisville. All family and friends are welcome.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
