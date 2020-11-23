1/1
Joseph Lorenza Downs
Joseph Lorenza Downs

Louisville - 92, a native of Marion county, passed away Sunday, November 22 at his home.

He was a retired maintenance operator for Reynolds Metal/ALCOA, a Korean War Army veteran, a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, American Legion Post 229, Robinson-Plumb 226 Aahmed Grotto, Order of the Otter, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend who loved square dancing, fishing, hunting, gardening, and traveling the world with his family and extended scouting friends.

Preceding Joseph in death are his parents, William and Mary Russell Downs; a brother, JR Downs; sisters, Betty and Mary; sons, Steve and Joseph L. Jr; a grandchild, Matthew Downs; and a son-in-law, Steve Ehalt.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 66 years, Mary Bernardine Hagan; daughters, Karen Ehalt, Teresa Nalley, Elaine Thompson, and Rhonda Foradori; a brother, Paschal; sisters, Anna, Florence, and Margaret; 10 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life Mass will be held at 10 am Monday at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 6105 S. Third St., with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 - 8pm Sunday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home, 7336 Southside Dr.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Mass of the Air, Special Olympics, or the St. Thomas More Building Fund.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
