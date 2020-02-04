|
|
Joseph Louis Morris
Louisville - Joseph Louis Morris, 72, of Pleasure Ridge Park passed away on Monday February 3, 2020. A native of New Haven, KY Mr. Morris was a retired postal employee. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, the former Patricia Ann Simpson; a daughter, Sandi-Rose Smith (Scott); sons, Kevin Carl Williams (Regina Lee), Stephen Wayne Williams, and Douglas Ray Williams (Leigh); siblings; William Morris, Teresa Clark, Michael Morris, Kathy Miles, Robert Morris, Thomas Morris, Martha Rose Martin, Frank Morris and Anthony Morris; 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Funeral service for Mr. Morris will be held at 10 am Friday in the chapel of Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 3-8 pm on Thursday. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.headyhardy.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020