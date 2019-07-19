Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Joseph M. French

Joseph M. French Obituary
Joseph M. French

Louisville - Joseph M. French, 91, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Joseph was born to the late James and Mae French in Louisville and was a World War II veteran. He was retired from Louisville Gas and Electric after working there for 40 years. Joseph enjoyed playing golf with his golfing buddies.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Louise French; daughter, Beverly Calvert; stepchildren, Diane Prather and Louis Beckman; first wife, Frances French; parents; and 7 siblings.

He is survived by his children, Carolyn Carney (Gary), Tim French (Pam), and Tommy French (Connie); stepchildren, Patricia Gallagher, Donald Beckman, and Michael Beckman (Patty); 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Joseph's funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Sunday, July 21 from 2-8 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be given in Joseph's memory to and Poplar Level Church of God.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 19, 2019
