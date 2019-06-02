|
Joseph Martin Gossman, Sr.
Louisville - Joseph Martin Gossman, Sr., of Louisville and Augustine, Fl., found peace May 30, 2019, after long and painful battle with several types of cancer. Preceded in death by mother Rosella Russell, father Joseph Harold, brothers Ed and Rick Gossman. Survived by wife Brenda Rush, sons Joseph, Jr., (Adalie), Robert (Nikki), grandchildren Zach and Sydney, siblings, Tom, Bob, Don, George Gossman and Dot Kinsell. Graduate of St.X and UofL. Designated CLU and CFP. He loved golf, bowling, boating, fishing, cards, especially bridge, travel, reading, puzzles of all kinds and hosting family gatherings. Per his wishes, there will be no public service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 2, 2019