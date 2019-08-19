Services
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Joseph Moore
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Church
760 Eastern Parkway
Joseph Marvin Moore


1932 - 2019
Joseph Marvin Moore

Louisville - 87, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019.

He was a native of Marion County KY, a retired employee of Reynolds Metals, a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, and an Army veteran of the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his son, Michael J. Moore: a sister, Sue Montgomery; and brothers, Tom and Bob Moore.

He is survived by his children, Michele Morsey (Adam) and Martin L. "Marty" Moore (Tammy); sisters, Carol Daugherty and Brenda Thomas; brothers, Jack and Louis Moore; eight grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a. m. Thursday at Our Mother of Sorrows Church, 760 Eastern Parkway with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 - 8 p. m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway.

Memorial gifts may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 19, 2019
