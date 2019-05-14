|
|
Joseph Michael Greenwood
Louisville, - 79, of Louisville passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. He was a member of Blessed Teresa Catholic Church and a retired chef at Holiday Inn. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Ola Greenwood, sister Lorene O'Reilly, brothers, Travis & Clifford Greenwood. Survived by his wife, Gladys, daughter, Janet Burress (Patrick) & son Ricky Joseph Greenwood (Nicole), brothers, Jim & Bill Greenwood, sisters, Linda Greenwood, Lucille Wheatley & Marie Starnes and granddaughter, Shelby Burress.
Funeral service will be 10AM Thursday at his church 903 Fairdale Rd. with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 1-8PM Wednesday at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home 411 Fairdale Rd. Memorial donations to his church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 14, 2019