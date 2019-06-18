Services
Spring Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
1217 E. Spring St.
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 941-8477
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spring Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
1217 E. Spring St.
New Albany, IN 47150
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Spring Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
1217 E. Spring St.
New Albany, IN 47150
- - Joseph Michael Welch, age 38, passed away June 12, 2019. He was born to Vickey Lynn Welch on August 26, 1980 in Louisville, Ky. Michael loved UK sports. He was proceeded in death by his grandmother, Ethel Welch. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Joseph Michael Welch II and Matthew Wayne Welch; daughters, Haley Jean Stastny and Katelyn Renae Ewing; brother Fred Kroeger; sisters, Desiree Weber and Heather Yates; grandfather John Welch. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 from 4pm-8pm at Spring Valley Funeral Home, 719 E. Chestnut Street Louisville, Ky. His service will be conducted June 19th, 2019 at 7pm, also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations. Spring Valley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Welch family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 18, 2019
