Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
Joseph Murphy Miller


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Murphy Miller Obituary
Joseph Murphy Miller

Fisherville - Joseph Murphy Miller, 72, of Fisherville, KY, passed away peacefully February 18, 2019 at Baptist Health of Louisville. He was born February 21, 1946 in Louisville, KY to the late John Henry and Mattie Elizabeth Murphy Miller.

Joseph retired from G.E. as a Design Engineer after 34 years of service. He was a former member of Beechland Baptist Church, a current member of Elk Creek Baptist Church, and proud to be named a Kentucky Colonel.

He was an avid U of L Cardinals fan and was even more so a lover and enthusiast of classic cars. Joseph loved life. He enjoyed telling stories and talking with people and he never met a stranger. His family and friends was what he cherished the most. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 48 years, Deborah, and a loving father and grandfather.

Along with his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by two brothers, Pat and Frank Miller; and a sister, Jane Miller.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Deborah; son, Aaron (Amanda) Miller; daughter, Jill (Michael) Nohalty; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathan, and Natalie Miller, Ella and Evan Nohalty; brother, Bill (Ruth) Miller; sister, Mary Stiff (Donnie Bensing); two sister-in-laws, Jane and Harriet Miller; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Joseph will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m., Friday, February 22nd at the funeral home.

www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
