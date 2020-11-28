Joseph OhlmannLouisville - Joseph A. Ohlmann Jr., 66, of Louisville, passed away Thursday November 26, 2020.Joe was a wonderful husband and father. He took a lot of pride in his family and loved them immensely; his proudest title was being Pawpaw to his four beautiful grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling to the beach, fishing, cruising in his El Camino, tending to his perfect yard, entertaining the family by the pool, surprising his wife with fresh flowers, and cooking her dinner every night. He was an avid University of Louisville sports fan. He retired from Ford Motor Company.Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Arnold and Margie D. Ohlmann, and brother, Donald A. Ohlmann.Joe is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Melanie Ohlmann; father and mother in law, Houston and Flossie Price; sons, Zach Ohlmann (Jennifer) and Jarred Ohlmann (Ashley); four beloved grandchildren, Grant, Brooks, Annabelle, and Hattie Ohlmann; sisters Karen D. Britt (Steve) and Lori O. Smith (Kenny), sister in law, Marian L. Ohlmann, and brother in law, Dennis R. Price.A private memorial service will be held Wednesday at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road.