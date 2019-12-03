Services
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
(502) 361-1688
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
Joseph Orville Bowman

Joseph Orville Bowman Obituary
Joseph Orville Bowman

Fairdale - 85, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Mary Ruth Bowman, and his brother, David Lewis Bowman.

Orville worked for 44 years at Container Corporation of America. He was a member of St. Jerome Parish (presently St. Teresa of Calcutta) since 1955.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 64 years, Wilma Bowman; children, Diane Baird (Rusty), Wayne Bowman, & Susan Fowler (Joe); 8 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Visitation Thursday, December 5, 2019 2-8pm at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home, 411 Fairdale Rd. & Friday, December 6, 2019 12pm-2pm with a Celebration of Orville's Life at 2pm in the Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Holly Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Orville's memory may be directed to or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
