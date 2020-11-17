Joseph Patrick Bacon
Louisville - Joseph Patrick Bacon, age 70, passed away November 16, 2020.
Born to the late Paul and Catherine Bacon, Joe is also preceded in passing by his first wife, Sharon, and his brother Henry. Here to carry on his memory is his wife Mary Ellen Bacon; stepson Raymond M. White, step-grandson Benjamin White; brothers Ralph (Minia) and Larry (Susan); seven nephews; and sister-in-law Carolyn (Kent) Hoskins.
Joe graduated from Flaget High School and went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Church of Annunciation in Shelbyville, Ky. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
A visitation will be held Sunday, November 22 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, from 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm. A private funeral mass will be held later.