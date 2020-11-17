1/
Joseph Patrick Bacon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Patrick Bacon

Louisville - Joseph Patrick Bacon, age 70, passed away November 16, 2020.

Born to the late Paul and Catherine Bacon, Joe is also preceded in passing by his first wife, Sharon, and his brother Henry. Here to carry on his memory is his wife Mary Ellen Bacon; stepson Raymond M. White, step-grandson Benjamin White; brothers Ralph (Minia) and Larry (Susan); seven nephews; and sister-in-law Carolyn (Kent) Hoskins.

Joe graduated from Flaget High School and went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Church of Annunciation in Shelbyville, Ky. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

A visitation will be held Sunday, November 22 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, from 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm. A private funeral mass will be held later.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved