Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church,
508 Breckenridge Lane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Kayrouz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Paul "Jp" Kayrouz


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Paul "Jp" Kayrouz Obituary
Joseph Paul "JP" Kayrouz

Louisville - Joseph Paul "JP" Kayrouz, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center. He was 93.

He was born June 23, 1926 in Louisville, one of six children to Akel Kayrouz and Selma Salina Kayrouz.

JP attended St. Xavier High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was aboard the USS Bunker Hill, CV-17, surviving the attacks by two Kamikazes in the Invasion of the Marshall Islands during WWII.

JP was the owner of JP Kayrouz Restaurant and Delicatessen for over 26 years and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Carol Kayrouz; great-grandson, Walker Joseph Davenport and siblings, Mary Sines, Nora Cramblett, Helena Mitchell, Adele Vacca and Tony Kayrouz.

JP is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Norma Etscorn Kayrouz; children, Jacqueline Boesch (Doyce), Dennis, Donna McGraw (Tom), Ron (Ilana), Thomas (Mary), Kimberly Kayrouz-Tidball (Dan) and Christopher. He also leaves to cherish his memory 21 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to in memory of JP.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now