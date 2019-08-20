|
Joseph Paul "JP" Kayrouz
Louisville - Joseph Paul "JP" Kayrouz, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center. He was 93.
He was born June 23, 1926 in Louisville, one of six children to Akel Kayrouz and Selma Salina Kayrouz.
JP attended St. Xavier High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was aboard the USS Bunker Hill, CV-17, surviving the attacks by two Kamikazes in the Invasion of the Marshall Islands during WWII.
JP was the owner of JP Kayrouz Restaurant and Delicatessen for over 26 years and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Carol Kayrouz; great-grandson, Walker Joseph Davenport and siblings, Mary Sines, Nora Cramblett, Helena Mitchell, Adele Vacca and Tony Kayrouz.
JP is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Norma Etscorn Kayrouz; children, Jacqueline Boesch (Doyce), Dennis, Donna McGraw (Tom), Ron (Ilana), Thomas (Mary), Kimberly Kayrouz-Tidball (Dan) and Christopher. He also leaves to cherish his memory 21 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to in memory of JP.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 20, 2019