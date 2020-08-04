1/1
Joseph Prestigiacomo
1924 - 2020
Joseph Prestigiacomo

Louisville - Joseph Thomas Prestigiacomo died at home with his partner, Patricia Vernon, by his side. He was 96 years old. Born February 06, 1924, he was the second of three children born to James and Mary Lena (nee Abrams).

"Joey" was a Catholic and attended St. Boniface School as a child. At 17 years of age, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. In 1943, he was transferred to the 82nd Airborne, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, Headquarters Divisions. His combat jumps as a "Red Devil" included Operation Overlord in Normandy and Operation Market Garden in Holland. He earned Purple Heart in the letter campaign.

Joe would continue his passion for skydiving with a local jump club in Louisville. Occasionally, Joe could be seen entertaining holiday shoppers when he parachuted into a parking lot dressed as Santa Claus.

In 1950, he married Mary Lee "Mickey" Tierney. They had three children.

He retired in 1990 from Henry Vogt Machine Company.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lee (1989), his sister, Frances Tabacheck (2006) and his brother, Jasper "Tudy" (2016).

He is survived by his loving partner, Patricia Vernon and her daughter, Lou Ann, his three children; Tom in Memphis, TN, Gary, in Daytona Beach, FL and Mary Kay Goins, in Nashville, TN, as well as four grandchildren; Jimmy and Valerie Goins and Katie (Tom) Brezina and Joe Prestigiacomo II.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kosair Children Hospital.

Due to COVID, the family plans to have a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
