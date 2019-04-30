Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph Preston "J.p." O'Mary Iii


1979 - 2019
Joseph Preston "J.p." O'Mary Iii Obituary
Joseph Preston "J.P." O'Mary, III

Louisville - Joseph Preston "J.P." O'Mary passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 26, 2019, he was 39.

He was born September 9, 1979 in Louisville, a son of Jody Lewis O'Mary and the late Joseph Preston O'Mary, Jr.

J.P. was a 1998 graduate of Trinity High School and received his bachelor's degree from Indiana University Southeast. He was the owner of O'Mary's Lawn & Landscape and just recently accepted the position of wrestling head coach for North Oldham High School.

J.P. is survived by his mother, Jody; brother, Kendrick; paternal grandmother, Mary Aline O'Mary; several aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.

Visitation will be held from 12-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, to donate a toy of your choice to Norton Children's Hospital in memory of J.P. Donation boxes will be available throughout the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
