Joseph R. "Ronny" Abell
Louisville - Joseph R. "Ronny" Abell, 73, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was born on Monday, November 11, 1946 to Joseph I. and Dorothy Elizabeth (Mattingly) Abell.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother James Michael Abell.
He is survived by his brother, Gary Leo Abell of Louisville, Kentucky; sister, Linda Scott of Evansville, Indiana; one nephew and six nieces.
Ronny was employed at the Episcopal Church Home in Louisville for 35 years.
Ronny was a good soul, who never met a stranger. He was a self taught wood worker. He enjoyed nothing more than giving his creations to friends and family. He will be missed and held forever in our memories.
A private burial will be held Tuesday April 7, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery in Lebanon, Kentucky. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be offered at
www.AlexanderEastChapel.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020