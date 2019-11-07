Services
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-4220
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
Joseph R. Thomas Iii Obituary
Joseph R. Thomas, III

Louisville - Joseph R. Thomas, III, 78, loving husband to Velva Thomas, passed away on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at home.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph R. Jr., and Evelyn M. (Gamble) Thomas, his beloved grandmother, Ruth Gamble, brother John "Butch" Thomas, and brothers-in-law, Tony Ferguson, Thomas Box, and Earl Sweazy.

Joe was a member of Beechland Baptist Church.

Besides his wife of 47 years, he is survived by children, Tamra Lewis, Paula Jo Thomas, Lisa LaRocco along with grandchildren, Sarah, Amanda, Jonathan, Joshua, Joseph, Jessica, and Jimmy, great-grandchildren, Anthony, Anastasiya, Dylan, Alivia, Victorya, and Isaiah. He will also be missed by his sisters, Joan Neal (Vaughn), Barbara Baker (Thomas) and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 12:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Monday from 1-7 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested to Beechland Baptist Church, 4613 Greenwood Road, Louisville, KY 40258 or Hosparus, P. O. Box 35425, Louisville, KY 40232-9892.

louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
