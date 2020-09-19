Joseph Robert Bowman, Jr.Louisville - Entered into rest on Friday, September 18th.He was a retired biomedical engineer for the U of L Hospital.Mr. Bowman was preceded in rest by two sisters, Tonia Bowman and Ashley Blankenship.He is survived by his wife, Christi Bowman; children, Joseph Robert (Tre') Bowman III, Alexis Jade Bowman, Allison Elizabeth Keeling and Damien Creed Bowman; two grandchildren, Zelda and Jedi; his mother, Deborah McMasters; his father, Joseph Robert Bowman, Sr.; three brothers, Michael Earl Bisch (Heather), Mark Bowman and Brandon Bowman; two sisters, Missy Bowman Byrd (Billy) and Jessica Bisch-Pollard (Stephen); and nieces and nephews, Alyssa, Michaela and Ashlynn Pollard, Ariel and Jessica Byrd, and Austin and Maddie Bowman.His funeral will be on Wednesday at 12 noon at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3pm until 8pm.