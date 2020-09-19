1/1
Joseph Robert Bowman Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Robert Bowman, Jr.

Louisville - Entered into rest on Friday, September 18th.

He was a retired biomedical engineer for the U of L Hospital.

Mr. Bowman was preceded in rest by two sisters, Tonia Bowman and Ashley Blankenship.

He is survived by his wife, Christi Bowman; children, Joseph Robert (Tre') Bowman III, Alexis Jade Bowman, Allison Elizabeth Keeling and Damien Creed Bowman; two grandchildren, Zelda and Jedi; his mother, Deborah McMasters; his father, Joseph Robert Bowman, Sr.; three brothers, Michael Earl Bisch (Heather), Mark Bowman and Brandon Bowman; two sisters, Missy Bowman Byrd (Billy) and Jessica Bisch-Pollard (Stephen); and nieces and nephews, Alyssa, Michaela and Ashlynn Pollard, Ariel and Jessica Byrd, and Austin and Maddie Bowman.

His funeral will be on Wednesday at 12 noon at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3pm until 8pm.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
5029339000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved