Joseph Robert Humphrey Sr. Obituary
Louisville - Joseph Robert Humphrey, Sr., 85, passed away on Tuesday January 28, 2020. He was born on March 14, 1934 in New Haven, KY to the late Joseph Hugh and Mary Eileen (Johnson) Humphrey. Mr. Humphrey was a retired employee of B. F. Goodrich a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church, and an Army Veteran. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Gerald and Joseph Eugene Humphrey; and his faithful companion "Trixie". Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years the former Mary Elaine Hornback Humphrey; children, Theresa Gale and Alicia Anne Humphrey, LaCinda "Cyndi" Patrice Sanders, Joseph Robert Humphrey, Jr., Tania Elaine Robertson and Judith Amber Noel Byrd; a sister, Mary Hughleen Humphrey; 17 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; 3 nephews and his extended family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Signature Health and the ICU staff at SS. Mary & Eliz. for the excellent care given to the family. Funeral mass will be held at 11:30 am Saturday at Most Blessed Sacrament, 3509 Taylor Blvd. Interment with military honors will follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm on Friday at the Southern Home of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
